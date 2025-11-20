Finland’s Largest Retailer Halts Israeli Product Sales

Helsinki, MINA – Finland’s largest retail conglomerate, the S Group, announced on Wednesday its decision to temporarily halt the sale of Israeli products. The move will see the company cease purchasing goods of Israeli origin, though remaining stock of some items, such as home carbonation devices, will be sold off.

S Group Chief Sustainability Officer Nina Elomaa stated that the decision was made in September, following the European Commission’s proposal to suspend trade-related aspects of the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Elomaa emphasized that the company is closely monitoring both peace negotiations and EU policies, and will adjust its decision accordingly.

The S Group has historically offered very few Israeli products, having not sold Israeli fruits or vegetables for some time. The decision reflects growing European scrutiny of trade with Israel amid ongoing conflicts in the region.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

