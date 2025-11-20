SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Finland’s Largest Retailer Halts Israeli Product Sales

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Palestinians attend the national products exhibition calling people to boycott Israeli goods in Gaza city on 3 December 2018 [Ashraf Amra/Middle East Monitor]

Helsinki, MINA – Finland’s largest retail conglomerate, the S Group, announced on Wednesday its decision to temporarily halt the sale of Israeli products. The move will see the company cease purchasing goods of Israeli origin, though remaining stock of some items, such as home carbonation devices, will be sold off.

S Group Chief Sustainability Officer Nina Elomaa stated that the decision was made in September, following the European Commission’s proposal to suspend trade-related aspects of the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Elomaa emphasized that the company is closely monitoring both peace negotiations and EU policies, and will adjust its decision accordingly.

The S Group has historically offered very few Israeli products, having not sold Israeli fruits or vegetables for some time. The decision reflects growing European scrutiny of trade with Israel amid ongoing conflicts in the region.[]

News Channel

