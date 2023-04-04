Finland to Become a Member of NATO

Brussels, MINA – Finland will become a full member of NATO on Tuesday and its flag will be hoisted at the alliance headquarters, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a two-day meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, Stoltenberg said the military bloc was looking forward to a “historic week” and announced that Finland would become “a full member of the alliance from tomorrow.”

He said that NATO would “raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at NATO headquarters” at the official ceremony.

Asked about Sweden’s membership bid submitted at the same time as Finland, Stoltenberg said that “the time has come to ratify” the country’s accession protocol and “finish the accession process.”

He acknowledged that Turkiye has “legitimate security concerns and all allies must address them because they are important to him.

“When Finland, Sweden and Turkiye work together to help Turkiye in fighting terrorist groups, for example the PKK,” he said.

He said Sweden was implementing “stronger laws” on terrorism, which would also have an impact on the fight against “organized crime, drug traffic” linked to terrorist groups.

Stoltenberg said that representatives from Turkiye and Sweden would meet again at NATO headquarters to discuss their dispute.

NATO foreign ministers will meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting on Tuesday, Stoltenberg said.

“After Russia’s war on Ukraine, NATO had to reform so that Ukraine can prevent future aggression and history does not repeat itself,” Stoltenberg added.

NATO foreign ministers will also begin preparations for a summit of state leaders in July in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“I hope the allies agree on ambitious new defense investment pledges with an allocation of 2 percent of GDP for defense needs as a base and not a ceiling,” Stoltenberg said.

He emphasized that NATO must overcome the challenges of “instability, terrorism and the growing influence of Iran, Russia, and China.”

NATO foreign ministers will also meet their counterparts from Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)