Finland Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Gaza Occupation Plan and E1 Settlement Project

Helsinki, MINA – Finland on Thursday summoned Israel’s ambassador in response to highly controversial plans to occupy Gaza City and the E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu reported.

“The Ministry for Foreign Affairs summoned the Israeli ambassador to express Finland’s deep concern over Israel’s plans to take over Gaza City and advance the E1 settlement plan,” the ministry said in a statement on X.

“Finland calls for unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza in line with international law,” the ministry added.

Earlier this month, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to occupy Gaza City in the northern part of the enclave. Under the plan, around one million Palestinians would first be displaced to the south before the city is encircled and occupied following heavy bombardments.

Despite international criticism, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has authorized the construction of 3,401 housing units in Ma’ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, and another 3,515 units in surrounding areas. The project is seen as an effort to split the West Bank in two, severing links between its northern and southern cities, and isolating East Jerusalem.

In Gaza, Israel’s ongoing military aggression has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians since October 2023, devastating the enclave and leaving it on the brink of famine.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

