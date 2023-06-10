Final Exams of Students in Gaza Amidst Various Difficulties

Gaza, MINA – This week high school students in the Gaza Strip have to face their final exams in the most difficult circumstances.

As quoted from Palestine Chronicle on Saturday, they have to study often without electricity and in the midst of massive destruction of infrastructure, including that which hit their schools and residents’ homes.

There are 38,880 secondary students in the Gaza Strip, out of a total of 87,817 across occupied Palestine.

Many of the students are stressed and anxious about the current situation.

They hope to graduate with the best results, amidst the various limitations that exist. Many of the students are targeting majors at leading universities.

Medicine, engineering, and law majors were among their favorites.

Khaled Abu al-Nada, Deputy Minister of Education said students needed a calm and peaceful environment.

In early May, the Gaza Strip experienced a devastating war that killed and injured many people.

Thus, the students are forced to study for their final exams amidst the massive destruction.

Nine thousand teachers and educators will be involved in this exam, according to the Ministry of Education.

“The exams are carried out in an integrated manner throughout Palestine, and in total coordination. This is an extraordinary and important event,” said the acting head of the Palestinian Parliament, Dr. Ahmed Bahr.

“This reflects the spirit of unity and determination of our people against the arrogance of the occupation and its continued aggression against our land, people and holy places,” he added.

Bahr dedicates this extraordinary national achievement to the martyrs whose blood has stained the land of Palestine. (T/RE1)

