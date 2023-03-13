Filipino Ulama Call for Ummah Unity

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – Filipino Ulama, Sheikh Prof. Dr. Datuk Wateu Ibrahim called for Muslims to be in one unit. This was conveyed by Prof. Wateu online at the first zone Tabligh Akbar 1444 H organized by the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Madrasa Lampung on Saturday evening.

According to Sheikh Wateu, it has been evident in the Al-Qur’an and Sunnah the call to congregate and live in harmony among fellow Muslims, and the prohibition on firqoh-firqoh and disputing.

“The real name of the congregation, O my brothers and sisters, is the Muslim Community that adheres to the Al-Qur’an and Sunnah, they call it ahlu sunnah wal jama’ah, because whoever gathers in truth, and helps each other in kindness and piety and not dividing and disputing,” he said in the Tabligh Akbar event which was watched by thousands of worshipers at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque.

Furthermore, Sheikh Wateu also conveyed that the Muslim Community cannot stand upright except by adhering to the Al-Qur’an and Sunnah. Allah said, “And hold fast to the ropes of Allah’s religion while in congregation and do not practice firqoh-firqoh… “You cannot stand upright except by listening to and obeying ulil amri.

The Prophet Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam said, “I willed you to listen and obey, even though the one who leads you is a slave.”

Sheikh Wateu also said, Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala is pleased with you for three things, you worship Him and do not associate anything with Him, hold fast to the ropes of Allah’s religion while in congregation and do not do firqoh-firqoh, and advise those who take care of your affairs .

Sheikh Wateu closed his tausiyah by inviting the Muslims to join the congregation to avoid slander. “Hold fast to what is held by the best generation of friends, then that’s enough,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

