Fifth Day of Aggression, Israel Targets House of Martyrs’ Family Islamic Jihad Leader

The prominent leader of the Islamic Jihad movement, Bahaa Abu Al-Atta who was martyred in 2019 by the Israeli Zionist Occupation (Photo :Shehab)

Gaza, MINA – The fifth day of aggression in a row on Saturday early morning, Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a house belonging to the family of the martyr, Commander Bahaa Abu Al-Atta, in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City .

Quoted from the Shehab News Agency, a drone launched two missiles at an apartment in a five-story house belonging to the father of the martyr Bahaa Abu al-Ata, then proceeded with the complete destruction with three missiles from a warplane.

“The destruction did not cause any civilian casualties,” the source said.

The attack also resulted in a blackout of electricity in the Al-Shujaia area, because the electricity transmission network was damaged due to the impact of the missile explosion.

Martyr Abu Al-Ata was one of the most prominent leaders of the al-Quds Brigades, who was assassinated by the occupation forces on Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019, after targeting his house in Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, resulting in the death of his wife and two children who was injured at that time.

Immediately, the Al-Quds Brigades responded by bombing Israeli settlements with hundreds of missiles.

Martyr Bahaa Abu al-Ata is considered one of the leaders who had an important role in overseeing the implementation of many jihad operations carried out by the resistance against Israel’s enemies.

The martyr leader is classified by the occupying entity as one of the most wanted recently in the entire region, not on a sectoral scale only. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)