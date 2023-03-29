FIFA Removes Indonesia as Host of FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023

Jakarta, MINA – FIFA announces the decision regarding the U-20 World Cup. FIFA stated that Indonesia was removed as the host.

Quoted from the official FIFA website, Wednesday, the decision was taken after a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Chairman of Football Assosiation of Indonesia (PSSI) Erick Thohir.

“FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia from hosting the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023,” said a statement on FIFA’s website.

The new host will be announced soon. FIFA has confirmed that the U-20 World Cup schedule has not changed.

“Potential sanctions against PSSI can also be decided at a later stage,” said a FIFA statement.

Regardless of this decision, FIFA remains committed to helping PSSI and working closely with the support of President Joko Widodo’s government in the process of transforming Indonesian football after the Kanjuruhan Tragedy that occurred in October 2022. Members of FIFA are said to continue to be present in Indonesia in the coming months.

The next meeting between the President of FIFA and the Chairman of PSSI for further discussion will be scheduled in the near future. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)