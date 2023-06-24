FIFA Officially Appoints Indonesia to Host the U-17 World Cup

Jakarta, MINA – The World Football Federation (FIFA) has officially appointed Indonesia to host the U-17 World Cup. The U-17 World Cup will be held from 10 November to 2 December 2023.

Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Chairman Erick Thohir was grateful for the blessings after Indonesia was set to host the U-17 World Cup through a joint decision at the FIFA Council meeting which was held at FIFA Headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland on Friday.

“I can only express my gratitude and Alhamdulillah because the FIFA Council made a joint decision to appoint Indonesia to host the U-17 World Cup this year. This is one form of the world’s trust in Indonesia under the leadership of President Joko Widodo,” said Erick.

“I haven’t received an official notification yet. This is just an announcement made by FIFA at the FIFA Council meeting Friday evening in Zurich. Now the most important thing is how we prepare ourselves to be good hosts,” added Erick Thohir in Jakarta on Friday evening.

The official FIFA website does not explain in detail the reasons for appointing Indonesia to host the tournament for this young footballer.

“I don’t know the main reason for this determination. It is possible that some positive factors have been shown by Indonesia in world football over the past three months,” he said.

For example, he said, the improvement of stadium facilities that passed FIFA’s due diligence, then the holding of two FIFA Matchdays against Palestine and Argentina, the 2022 world champion Qatar, which was successful and caught the attention of FIFA and international football, was the reason.

“However, we must be grateful for this because FIFA’s trust in us is still high. We have to protect and prove this,” Erick added. (T/RE1/P2)

