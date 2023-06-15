FIFA Matchday: Palestine Draws Indonesia 0-0 at Gelora Bung Tomo

Surabaya, MINA – The Indonesian national team held a FIFA Matchday match against Palestine at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT) in Surabaya on Wednesday.

The Indonesian national team drew with a score of 0-0 over Palestine. Even though they played well, Pratama Arhan et al were unable to score.

In the first round, Indonesia dominated the match by shooting six times, while Palestine was not given any space to shoot.

Half an hour after the whistle sounded, Indonesia had three golden opportunities, each through Rizky Ridho in the 10th minute. Receiving Pratama Arhan’s cross, Rizky greeted the ball with a header, but it went off the mark.

It was Dimas Drajat’s turn to almost bring the hosts ahead in the 18th minute. Dimas took a measured shot into the lower right corner, but was saved by goalkeeper Rami Hamadeh.

Again, Dimas Drajat got a golden opportunity. Right in the 22nd minute, Dimas again failed to beat Hamadeh in a one-on-one duel.

In the 39th minute, it was Marselino Ferdinan’s turn to take a shot from the front of the penalty box. The ball rolled to the bottom right of the Palestinian goal. Rami Hamadeh is again a savior.

The first half ended, both teams drew 0-0. Rami Hamadeh’s brilliant appearance under the Palestinian crossbar made it difficult for Shin Tae-young’s men to score.

In the second half, the front three of the Indonesian national team, filled with Ricky Kambuaya, Rafael Struijk and Dimas Drajad, repeatedly threatened the Palestinian goal, but not a single goal was scored.

Meanwhile, the Palestinians carried out several counterattacks. Elkan Baggott’s composure leading the Indonesian national team’s defense made Syahrul Trisna’s goal safe. Until the whistle sounded, the score remained 0-0.

Lineup:

Indonesia: Syahrul Trisna; Asnawi Mangkualam, Elkan Baggott, Rizky Ridho, Pratama Arhan; Yacob Sayuri, Marselino Ferdinand, Marc Klok, Ricky Kambuaya; Rafael Struijk, Dimas Drajad.

Palestine: Rami Hamadeh; Mohamed Saleh, Mousa Farawi, Samer Jondi, Yaser Hamed; Attaa Jaber, Mahmoud Abu Warda, Mohammed Rashid, Mohammed Yameen; Tamer Seyam, Mahmoud Wadi. (T/RE1/P2)

