Ferdy Sambo Sentenced to Death

Jakarta, MINA – The panel of judges sentenced the defendant Ferdy Sambo to death. The former Kadiv Propam Polri is considered guilty in the murder case of Brigadier Yosua Hutabarat.

“Sentenced the death penalty on the defendant Ferdy Sambo,” said the judge reading out the verdict at the South Jakarta District Court on Monday.

The thing that incriminated Ferdy Sambo was that the victim was his former adjutant. “The thing that was burdensome for the defendant was to do that to a former adjutant who had worked for three years,” said the judge.

Ferdy Sambo’s sentence was higher than the demands of the public prosecutor (JPU). During the trial, the public prosecutor demanded that Ferdy Sambo be imprisoned for life.

Sambo is believed to have violated Article 340 of the Criminal Code in conjunction with Article 55 paragraph 1 1 of the Criminal Code. Sambo is also believed to have violated Article 49 in conjunction with Article 33 of Law No. 19 of 2016 concerning Amendments to Law Number 11 of 2008 concerning Information and Electronic Transactions in conjunction with Article 55 paragraph 1 1 of the Criminal Code.

The prosecutor considered that there was no reason to forgive or justify Sambo’s actions. The prosecutor stated that Sambo must be held accountable for his actions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)