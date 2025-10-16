Fear of Being Left Behind: When FOMO Becomes a Lifestyle for Gen Z

By Najla Amalia, Student of the Guidance and Counseling Program, Faculty of Tarbiyah and Teaching, UIN Ar-Raniry, Banda Aceh

Have you ever felt anxious when seeing your friends go on vacation to trendy places, wear the latest outfits, or hang out at viral cafés? If so, don’t worry, you’re not alone. This phenomenon is known as FOMO, or Fear of Missing Out, which is the fear of being left behind by others. According to various studies, FOMO has become one of the most prominent characteristics of Generation Z.

Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, are known as the generation most familiar with digital technology. From a young age, they’ve been exposed to gadgets, social media, and the internet. Technology brings many conveniences: information arrives instantly, and communication can happen without spatial or temporal boundaries. However, behind these conveniences, a new phenomenon has emerged that is now affecting their daily lives: FOMO, the fear of missing out.

Many parents are actually aware of this dilemma. On one hand, children need to be tech-savvy so they don’t fall behind the times. But on the other hand, becoming too immersed in the digital world can lead to consumerism, social anxiety, and even a moral crisis. Social media, which was originally a tool for communication and expression, has now often turned into a stage for showcasing life.

Apps like TikTok and Instagram have become platforms to show “who we are” or more accurately, “who we want to appear to be.” Many teens use social media not to share knowledge, but to follow trends: from trendy outfits and makeup styles to hanging out at cafés just to create content that’s “up-to-date.”

A survey by Populix shows that Gen Z tends to shop impulsively due to FOMO. They often buy items simply because they are trending on social media, not because they need them. Ironically, many of these items end up unused. This phenomenon also extends to fashion and social circles. Some teens compete to look fashionable in tight or revealing clothing, not for aesthetic purposes, but to gain social approval.

Yet, in Surah Al-Ahzab verse 59, Allah guides Muslims to dress with dignity and modesty. The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ also worked hard to elevate the dignity of women to be respected, not objectified. Today, however, some of the younger generation use their bodies as a tool for digital existence.

A similar phenomenon is happening among teenage boys. Peer pressure to join illegal street races, smoke, or engage in extreme trends often makes them feel obligated to participate so they won’t be labeled as “outdated” or “uncool.” This kind of social pressure is a more subtle but dangerous form of FOMO.

A popular saying on social media is now especially relevant:

“We are so diligent in wiping our phone screens so they stay clean, but we forget to touch the Qur’an that’s long been covered in dust. Yet it is the Qur’an that brings light to the heart—not just the screen that lights up our face at night.”

Research by Kaloeti et al. (2021) shows that around 64.6% of Indonesian teens experience FOMO due to social media use. The effects are real: anxiety, stress, social dissatisfaction, and a rising sense of loneliness—even though they are “digitally connected.”

However, FOMO is not a curse that cannot be avoided. Generation Z can still become a digitally wise generation. The key lies in self-awareness: knowing the boundaries between needs and wants, between authenticity and image. There’s no shame in living simply, because a person’s worth isn’t measured by likes or followers, but by the calmness of their heart and how useful they are to others.

Parents must also be role models, not just supervisors. They work hard to meet the family’s needs, so children should not live excessively just for the sake of social media image.

The solution is simple but meaningful: reduce interaction with environments that glorify showing off, and return to the original purpose of social media—to learn, share, and inspire. Because in truth, what matters most is not staying “updated” online, but upgrading oneself in real life. []

