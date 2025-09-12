FBI Releases Photos of Suspect in Charlie Kirk Murder; Rifle Recovered

Washington, MINA – Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, was assassinated on Wednesday, 10 September 2025. The sniper who killed the 31-year-old man jumped from a rooftop and fled after firing the shot.

According to NDTV on Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced that the high-powered rifle belonging to the killer has been recovered.

The FBI has also released two photos of a suspect in connection with Charlie Kirk’s shooting, as investigators ask the public for information. Both photos show a person wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a long-sleeved black shirt.

Utah’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner, Beau Mason, said police also have photos of the suspect, who appears to be college-aged.

Also Read: Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia Threaten Eurovision Boycott if Israel Participates

“We are confident in our ability to track this person down,” he said.

FBI special agent Robert Bohls, announced that the rifle was found in a forested area where the shooter fled and stated that an FBI laboratory will further analyze the weapon.

He further stated that footwear and forearm prints were also found, which are also being studied, according to the BBC.

The shooting drew bipartisan condemnation, and Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff and issued a presidential proclamation.

Also Read: Gaza’s Hope: Residents Await Arrival of Global Sumud Flotilla

Kirk was answering questions about mass shootings and gun violence when he was shot in the neck. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Warm Malaysia-Indonesia Brotherhood Marks Global Sumud Flotilla Mission