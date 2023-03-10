Fatwa of Ulama Fatwa on the Boycott of Israel

By : Ali Farkhan Tsani, Journalist of MINA (Mi’raj News Agency)

More than 50 Sharia Scholars in Jordan issued a fatwa mandating an economic boycott against Israel.

The fatwa also mentions and considers that non-compliance with boycott obligations is “loyalty to the enemies of Allah”.

A statement signed by a number of prominent Professors of Islamic Sharia in the kingdom of Jordan said, “The economic boycott of the Zionist enemy and its supporters, the state and its institutions, is obligatory by Shari’a.”

The statement, as reported by Al Jazeera, the May 12 2020 edition prohibits “carrying out all economic activities with the Israeli occupation, which includes importing, consuming or exporting their goods, selling or leasing real estate to them, carrying out intermediary work or promoting their goods or participate in setting up enterprises and factories or working in them or exchanging services with them, such as tourism and other economic activities.”

That includes helping the Zionists and their supporters, as well as empowering them in Muslim countries.

The fatwa was signed by former Jordanian Awqaf Minister and Chairman of the Muslim Brotherhood Council of Scholars, Ibrahim Zaid Al-Kilani, a prominent scholar of the Brotherhood and Salafi currents, and former dean of the faculty of Islamic Sharia at the University of Jordan.

The fatwa goes so far as to consider economic boycott as “one of the obligatory aspects of jihad in Islam, and that not following an enemy’s economic boycott after learning of his decision is one of the great sins, and loyalty to the enemies of Allah.”

Scholars consider, “the weapon of the economic boycott is one of the most important weapons used by the enemy against our Muslim brothers in Gaza, Iraq, Sudan, and elsewhere.”

The fatwa urges Muslims to treat enemies reciprocally.

The statement also called on nations, rulers and people, to comply by boycotting the enemy economically, considering it a matter of “the faith of the weakest.”

The Ulama Fatwa said Muslims should realize that the money they use to support their enemies turns into weapons they use to kill colonized citizens, and the statement considers that the money some people earn by trading with the enemy is “forbidden money”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)