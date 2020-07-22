Fatah and Hamas Agree to Hold a National Festival in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The two largest Palestinian factions, Fatah and Hamas, on Monday agreed to hold a National Festival in Gaza City, to fight Israel’s annexation.

A member of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement Political Bureau, Khalil al-Hayyah, said, “as a continuation of efforts to unite Palestine in the face of the annexation plan and concept of the Deal of the Century, it was agreed to hold a National Festival in the Gaza Strip in the next few days.” Quds Press reported.

Al-Hayya said the festival would be attended by representatives of various components of the Palestinian people, which indicated that it would include official and international participation.

The mandate of President Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh Head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, will enliven the event.

He explained, “this festival is held as an affirmation of the position of our people who are united with all the factions and forces, and in all places, to oppose the annexation project and Deal of the Century and all conspiracies that target the struggle of our people and their historical rights.”

The secretary of the Fatah Central Committee, Major General Gabriel Rajoub, said they agreed with the Hamas movement to hold a National Festival in the Gaza Strip in the coming days.

Rajoub added this festival will be a historic event to realize the establishment of a united Palestine facing Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)