FASI Aircraft Crashes in West Java, Pilot Killed

West Java, MINA – A light aircraft crashed Sunday morning in Benteng Village, Ciampea District, Bogor Regency, West Java, resulting in the death of the pilot.

Head of the Indonesian Air Force Information Service (Kadispenau), Air Marshal I Nyoman Suadnyana, stated that the aircraft, with registration number PK-S126, belonged to the Indonesian Aero Sports Federation (FASI) and took off from Atang Sendjaja Air Base at 9:08 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB).

The aircraft lost contact around 9:19 AM WIB and was later found crashed near Astana Public Cemetery in Ciampea. Air Marshal Fajar Adriyanto was identified as the pilot, with Roni as the co-pilot.

Both crew members were immediately evacuated to Dr. M. Hassan Toto Air Force Hospital. Tragically, Air Marshal Fajar was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Air Marshal Nyoman explained that Air Marshal Fajar’s remains are currently at the Atang Sendjaja Air Base Hospital for funeral preparations, while the crash site has been secured by authorities with a safety cordon.

Air Marshal Fajar was flying the FASI training aircraft as part of an air sports flight proficiency training mission, which is crucial for maintaining and developing airmanship skills.

Air Marshal Fajar Adriyanto was a distinguished graduate of the Air Force Academy (AAU) in 1992 and an F-16 fighter pilot with the call sign “Red Wolf.” Throughout his career, Air Marshal Fajar held various strategic positions, including Commander of Air Squadron 3, Commander of Manuhua Air Base, Head of the Indonesian Air Force Information Service, Head of Air Force Potential Center, Assistant Chief of Staff for Air Force Potential at National Air Operations Command, and most recently, Head of the Expert Group at the Air Force Education and Training Command.

“The Indonesian Air Force expresses its deepest condolences for this incident. His spirit, exemplary conduct, and dedication will always be an inspiration for future generations in safeguarding Indonesia’s skies,” said Kadispenau Air Marshal Nyoman. [Shibgho]

