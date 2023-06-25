Fanatic Israeli Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Groups of police-guarded fanatic Israeli settlers broke today, on Sunday, into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, according to witnesses.

The Islamic Awqaf Department, the Jordan-run authority in charge of the holy site, said scores of Israeli settlers entered the compound through the Moroccan Gate in groups and performed rituals there under the protection of Israeli police officers, WAFA reported.

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation authorities have been allowing settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis, with the exclusion of Friday, the Muslim day of rest and worship.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the Six-Day War in 1967 in a move never recognized by the international community.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)