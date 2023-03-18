Faith and Knowledge, Keys to the Success of Ummah

Cileungsi, Kab. Bogor – The preacher of Islamic Boarding School Al Fatah Cileungsi Bogor Ustaz Taufiqurrahman, Lc said, the main requirement for Muslims to achieve glory again is faith and knowledge.

“If we want to win this religion, if we want to enforce the Shari’a, if we want to become world leaders, the main conditions are faith and knowledge,” said Taufiqurrahman in the taklim bada Fajr prayer, Tabligh Akbar 1444 H Muslim Jama’ah (Hizbullah) Zone 2 at the At Takwa Mosque, Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency on Saturday.

The preacher, who is also a journalist of MINA News Agency, exemplified the stories of the prophets and ancient people who were able to achieve glory in their respective eras through faith and knowledge.

“God gave faith and knowledge to Prophet Yusuf and Prophet Musa so that they gained power in Egypt at that time,” he said.

Apart from that, said Ustaz Taufiqurrahman, only with faith and knowledge can people around the world unite in congregation and imamate.

“Without these two things, we will not be able to fight for the unity of Muslims,” ​​he said.

Therefore, he hopes that Muslims must continue to increase their faith and knowledge by building a tradition of learning and seeking knowledge, for example attending taklim assemblies.

Apart from faith and knowledge, Muslims must be able to control their inner self and lust. Ustaz Taufiqurrahman reminded that this is very important in the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

“Our enemies are not those who are against us, but our enemies are within us, namely subhat and lust,” he said.

The Shuffah Hezbollah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Madrasa Bogor held the Tabligh Akbar and the Sya’ban 1444 H Festival throughout Jabodetabek on Wednesday-Sunday at the At-Takwa Mosque, Pasirangin, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, West Java.

Committee Chairman Muqorrobin MQ told MINA, the activity was held in order to welcome the Holy Month of Ramadan, as well as to strengthen ties between Muslims.

This annual event is held with various activities such as the MSME Bazaar, Islamic World Expo, Blood Donation Social Service, free medical treatment, book review, and the highlight event, Tabligh Akbar Sya’ban 1444 H.

The peak event, Tabligh Akbar 1444 H, was held on Saturday evening, and continued on Sunday morning, with the main theme “Building the Ummah’s Economy with the Spirit of Ramadan Towards the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

Will present as speakers, among others, Deputy Governor of West Java Uu Ruzhanul Ulum, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Ustaz Abul Hidayat Saerodji, Leader of the Entrepreneurial Taklim Council Ustaz Valentino Dinsi, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Mahmud Anbar from Gaza, USIM Malaysia Lecturer Dr. Abdul Malik, Ustaz Husein Alattas, Ustaz Wahyudi KS, Ustaz Ahmad Soleh, and other speakers. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)