Fadli Zon Rejects the Presence of Israel Football Team in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) DPR RI Fadli Zon, emphasized his rejection of the participation of the Israeli Football Team in the U-20 World Cup Tournament which will be held on May 22-June 11 2023 in Indonesia.

The Deputy President of The League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds (World Parliamentary League for Palestine) stated, Israel is an occupier, brutal and every day plunders Palestinian land, killing innocent Palestinians, both Muslims and Christians.

“As a country whose constitution clearly upholds anti-colonial, anti-apartheid attitudes, the arrival of the Israel U-20 National Team must be rejected in Indonesia,” Fadli told MINA in Jakarta on Saturday.

This statement was in response to the statement of Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Chairman, Erick Thohir when interviewed by media crew which was published in national media on Friday, saying that Indonesia must guarantee anyone who will compete in the U-20 World Cup event in Indonesia, including the Israeli national team.

The U20 World Cup will take place from 20 May to 11 June 2023.

There are six stadiums to host the U-20 World Cup. Apart from the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (Jakarta), there are Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium (Palembang), Si Starling Harupat Stadium (Bandung), Manahan Stadium (Solo), Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (Surabaya) and Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium (Bali). L/R1/P1)

