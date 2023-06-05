Extremist Rabbi Yehuda Glick Leads Jewish Extremist Provocative Tour to Al-Aqsa

Radical rabbi and member of the Israeli parliament, Yehuda Glick, advocated for the presence of Jewish extremist settlers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest place of worship, and for the construction of a shrine for Jews on the site of the mosque. (Photo: MEMO)

Al-Quds City, MINA – A number of Jewish extremist settlers, led by a radical rabbi and member of the Israeli parliament, Yehuda Glick, were also under heavy guard by Israeli police entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Al-Quds City (East Jerusalem) on Sunday.

Witnesses told WAFA that a number of Jewish extremist settlers led by Glick entered the compound in groups and performed provocative rituals there under the protection of Israeli police officers.

Glick is known for advocating for the presence of Jewish extremist settlers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest place of worship, and for the construction of a shrine for Jews on the site of the mosque.

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation authorities have allowed Jewish extremist settlers to enter the compound almost every day, except Fridays, Muslim holidays and prayers.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the Six Day War in 1967 in a move never recognized by the international community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)