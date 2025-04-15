Extremist Jewish Storm Aqsa Mosque Amid Tight Restrictions on Muslim Worshipers

Jerusalem, MINA – On Monday, over a thousand extremist Jewish settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem during the second day of the Passover holiday, under the protection of Israeli police forces, Palinfo reported.

The incursion took place in the morning and afternoon hours through the Maghariba Gate, with settlers conducting provocative tours of the mosque’s courtyards.

According to al-Qastal news agency, 1,149 settlers entered the holy site, receiving lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount. Some of the settlers were seen performing Talmudic rituals, further intensifying tensions at the sacred Islamic site.

In parallel, Israeli occupation forces tightened their grip on the mosque’s entrances and gates, barring many Muslim worshipers from entering. Witnesses reported that settlers also carried out religious practices and provocative dances near the al-Asbat Gate in the Old City.

Israeli police reportedly erected new checkpoints and further restricted Palestinian movement in the area, drawing condemnation from local sources over the growing limitations placed on Muslim access to the Aqsa Mosque. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

