Extreme Heatwave Hits Indonesia — Here’s What’s Causing It

Jakarta, MINA – The recent extreme heat across Indonesia has been felt intensely, with scorching temperatures reported across much of Java and even reaching as far as Bali.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has revealed the reasons behind the unusually hot weather in recent weeks. According to BMKG, the current heat is caused by the apparent shift of the sun’s position toward the southern hemisphere.

“At present, the sun is positioned around the equator, extending to southern Kalimantan and Java. As a result, areas such as Jakarta are experiencing maximum solar heating,” said BMKG Senior Forecaster Iqbal Fathoni in an interview with Pro 3 RRI.

Due to this apparent solar shift, rain cloud formation in southern regions has become increasingly rare. According to Iqbal, these two factors combined are making the weather feel significantly hotter.

However, he emphasized that the current phenomenon does not qualify as a heatwave.

“Our temperatures are still within a moderate range, around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius. In Jakarta, it’s between 34 and 36 degrees, while the highest temperature recorded in Indonesia so far is 37.6 degrees Celsius,” he explained.

Iqbal added that the hot weather is expected to persist until early November, while the onset of the rainy season will vary across regions.

“There is still potential for afternoon to evening rain across Java and Nusa Tenggara, although it will remain sporadic. Rain intensity could reach moderate to heavy levels, accompanied by lightning or strong winds,” he said.

Earlier, BMKG stated that the extreme heat would subside with the arrival of the rainy season, expected around the end of October 2025.

“Extreme heat conditions are likely to ease by late October to early November as the rainy season begins and cloud cover increases,” said BMKG Head Dwikorita Karnawati in Jakarta on Tuesday.

She explained that the current extreme heat is triggered by the apparent southward movement of the sun across Indonesia. Dwikorita noted that this phenomenon reduces cloud formation, allowing more direct sunlight to reach the Earth’s surface.

“Why does it feel hotter? First, there’s minimal cloud cover, so sunlight reaches the surface directly without obstruction. Second, solar radiation intensity is increasing, especially in land areas such as Java, Bali, and Nusa Tenggara,” Dwikorita said.

She added that Indonesia is currently experiencing a transition period between the dry and rainy seasons, commonly marked by unpredictable weather patterns.

BMKG also predicts a weak La Niña phenomenon from October 2025 to January 2026, which is expected to gradually increase rainfall across the country.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

