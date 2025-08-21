SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Expert: The ‘Greater Israel’ Vision Poses a Serious Threat to Regional Peace

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Jakarta, MINA – Middle East expert Yon Mahmudi has asserted that the “Greater Israel” idea poses a serious threat to regional and international peace and stability.

According to Mahmudi, this vision reflects Israel’s expansionist ambitions to control a larger territory in the Middle East, including parts of Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan.

“Israel has long occupied territories beyond its official borders, with Palestine being the most threatened,” Yon Mahmudi stated in Jakarta on Wednesday.

He believes that the United States’ open support for Israel has rendered the United Nations ineffective in enforcing international law. “Every UN resolution is always nullified by the US veto, allowing Israel to continue its annexations freely,” he said.

Also Read: AWG Marks 17th Anniversary, Reaffirms Support for Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Feeling protected by its strategic alliance with the US, Israel has become more confident in pursuing territorial expansion. According to Mahmudi, the international community’s failure to curb Israel’s actions has set a dangerous precedent in the global order. “When international law is ignored, a powerful state feels it has the right to annex another country’s territory,” he emphasized.

Mahmudi underscored the importance of Indonesia taking a firm stance against the “Greater Israel” idea in international forums. He said that Indonesia’s consistent position is not only a show of solidarity with Palestine but also an effort to maintain regional stability and the sovereignty of other potentially affected nations.

He also stressed that the international community must unite to prevent annexation attempts that weaken the sovereignty of other states. “If left unchecked, Israeli expansion will destabilize world peace,” he concluded.

The “Greater Israel” concept itself is rooted in Zionist ideology that emerged in the late 19th century. Historical maps and documents depict the goal of expanding Israel’s borders from the Nile River in Egypt to the Euphrates River in Iraq.

Also Read: Indonesia to Build Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza as Long-Term Investment

While the Israeli government rarely uses the term officially, its practices of occupation, annexation, and building illegal settlements in Palestine are seen as part of the idea’s realization.

To this day, the international community continues to call on Israel to end the occupation and respect international law, including UN Security Council resolutions. However, without firm sanctions, Israel continues its expansionist policies, which further worsen the conflict in the Middle East. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Foreign Minister Discusses Recognition of Palestinian State with German Counterpart

TagGreater Israel Yon Machmudi

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Expert: The ‘Greater Israel’ Vision Poses a Serious Threat to Regional Peace

  • 3 hours ago
International

Egypt Rejects “Greater Israel” Vision as Foreign Minister Visits Gaza Border

  • Monday, 18 August 2025 - 21:20 WIB
Indonesia

Youm Al-Istihlal Commemoration in Jakarta Renews Call to End Indian Occupation in Kashmir

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 10:37 WIB
Load More
Asia

Aqsa Working Group Calls for Gaza Humanitarian Corridor from Thailand

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 21:55 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Former Palestinian Basketball Star Killed by Israeli Fire While Searching for Food

  • 15 hours ago
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Israeli occupation forces on West Bank (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Indonesia

Israel’s New Settlement Plan Threatens to Displace 7,000 Palestinians in West Bank

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Starvation and Israeli Strikes Push Gaza Deaths Toward 62,000

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 11:44 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Expand Illegal Outposts in West Bank Amid Surge in Violence

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 08:12 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us