Phase 2 Evacuation of Sudan, 363 Indonesian Citizens Arrive in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – As many as 363 Indonesian Citizens from Sudan on Sunday, arrived in Indonesia using Garuda Indonesia flight GA 991.

Previously on Friday, 385 Indonesian citizens returned to Indonesia. The total number of Indonesian citizens who have been evacuated and returned to their homeland is 748 people. Not only Indonesian citizens, the Government of Indonesia but also helped evacuate a number of foreign citizens.

Indonesian citizens who have been returned to their homeland are housed at the Pondok Gede Hajj Dormitory, East Jakarta, for further treatment by the relevant Ministries/Institutions, before being returned to their area of ​​origin.

The military conflict in Sudan between Sudan Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces  occurred on April 15, 2023.

This conflict threatened the security situation in Sudan so that the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum declared Alert II status on 16 April 2023.

With the increasing escalation of the conflict, on April 20 2023, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum declared Alert I status. (R/RE1)

