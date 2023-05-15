European Union Welcomes Ceasefire in Gaza

Brussels, MINA – The European Union welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza and urged the opening of the crossings to allow humanitarian aid, fuel, and workers into the region.

“The European Union welcomes the announced truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which should end the violence in Gaza,” the European Union’s diplomatic service announced in a statement as quoted by Middle East Monitor on Monday.

The bloc “deeply regrets” the loss of civilian life, including children, and stressed the importance of reopening the crossings to humanitarian assistance.

The European Union also commended Egypt’s mediation efforts in concluding the ceasefire and urged both sides to work towards a lasting political solution.

Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement in Gaza on Saturday, agreed to a ceasefire mediated by Egypt to take effect at 10 p.m. (1900GMT).

At least 33 Palestinians have been martyred and dozens more injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since last week, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)