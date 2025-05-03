SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

European Union Urges Israel to Lift Gaza Blockade, Open Access to Humanitarian Aid

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Brussels, MINA – The European Union has urged Israel to lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip and allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians in urgent need.

“We do repeat our call on Israel to lift the blockade on Gaza to allow these humanitarian aid to start flowing at scale into, and throughout the Gaza Strip,” said Anouar El Anouni, spokesperson for the European Commission, during a daily press briefing in Brussels on Friday, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

El Anouni expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting that the limited supplies that entered during previous ceasefire are running out.

He emphasized the EU’s commitment to ensuring humanitarian aid reaches all civilians in need, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes on Southern Gaza Kill 14 Civilians, Including Infant

El Anouni also addressed Israel’s ongoing cross-border military attacks, urging it to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

“The European Union urges all parties to respect Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its territory, within its borders,” he said.

Referring to the 1974 disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria, which established a buffer and demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights, El Anouni called on Israel to adhere to the terms of that accord.

He further reiterated the EU’s commitment to reversibly lift sectoral sanctions on Syria as part of its commitment to support the country’s reconstruction process.[]

Also Read: On World Press Freedom Day, UN Warns of Escalating Attacks on Palestinian Journalists

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

