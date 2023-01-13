European Union to Implement Restrictions Against Israel

Brussels, MINA – The European Union (EU) is studying the application of restrictions on Israel which has made the decision to demolish a number of buildings in the occupied West Bank.

“The Commission is tracking all demolitions and seizures of EU donor-funded structures, including EU-funded assets and associated financial damages,” the EU said in a statement as quoted by WAFA on Thursday.

The European Union has said on several occasions it has asked Israel to return or compensate for assets funded by the European Union but which were targeted for demolition or destruction.

“The European Union continues to use various diplomatic and political channels to enhance its stance and the overall effectiveness of EU support, including through the recent EU statement on the occasion of the Council of Associations,” it said.

The European Union reiterated its opposition to Israel’s illegal settlements policy.

“The European Union has repeatedly reminded Israel of the need to fulfill its obligations under international law, and international humanitarian law towards the Palestinian population in the occupied West Bank, including in Area C and East Jerusalem,” the EU said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)