European Union: Israeli Aggression in Jenin Kills Palestinian Civilians

Jenin, MINA – Janez Lenarčič, European Union Commissioner for Crisis Management said the use of force by the Israeli occupation in the Jenin refugee camp has resulted in the tragic loss of civilian and child lives, damage to important goods, infrastructure, and displacement.

“International humanitarian law must be respected at all times,” he said in a tweet as quoted by Wafa on Wedneday.

Since early Monday, the city of Jenin and its camps in the north of the West Bank have been the target of the largest Israeli offensive in nearly 20 years. The attack caused 12 Palestinian fighters to die as martyrs, and 110 were injured, 20 of whom were in serious condition.

Israeli forces also carried out the demolition of dozens of houses, buildings and roads, as well as the expulsion of nearly 4,000 Palestinians from the camps.

Meanwhile, an Israeli soldier was reportedly killed.

Al-Jazeera reported that the resistance fighters repelled an attack by the Israeli armed forces on the Jenin camp, using explosive devices and live ammunition.

Heavy gunfire took place on Haifa Street, Jenin, and several explosive devices were detonated as Israeli soldiers’ vehicles passed by. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)