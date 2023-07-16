European Union Has A Concrete Plan to Fight Islamophobia

Brussels, MINA – The European Union claims to have a concrete plan to fight Islamophobia or hatred of Muslims in its territory.

Marion Lisse, the European Union’s new coordinator for fighting anti-Muslim hatred, said the Muslim community in Europe is the largest religious minority, with varying numbers, percentages and origins among member countries.

“However, the main point is that the Muslim community in the EU is an integral part of our society,” Lisse said at a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, as quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Sunday.

“We propose to prepare a document by mapping the phenomenon of hatred against Muslims,” ​​she added.

Asked about concrete plans to combat Islamophobia, referring to the Qur”an burning incident in Sweden, she said that “first, we will mainstream policies to combat anti-Muslim hatred in various sectors such as education, security, migration, and many areas of work. .”

“We will maintain dialogue with various institutions, civil society, actors, citizens and international organizations. We will implement evidence-based policies and raise awareness among citizens and institutions about the phenomenon of Islamophobia,” she added. (T/RE1/P2)

