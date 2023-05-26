European Trade Union Endorses Boycott of Israeli Settlement Products

Berlin, MINA – The European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) decided on Friday to boycott products manufactured in the illegal Israeli settlements and to support the right of the Palestinian people to an independent, viable and geographically contiguous state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

According to Wafa, the decision was taken during the 15th session of the ETUC Congress, which is being held these days in the German capital, Berlin.

During the congress, the ETUC called for regulatory measures to prevent EU legal entities from importing or exporting products manufactured in illegal Israeli settlements, in accordance with EU treaties and international law.

The participants called on the European Union countries to ensure that the geographical scope of the EU’s association agreements is respected.

They also stressed the need to reach a negotiated Palestinian-Israeli agreement that would achieve a two-state solution and the establishment of a lasting peaceful solution, with equal rights for all. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)