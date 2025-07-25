SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

European Leaders Welcome France’s Decision to Recognize Palestinian State

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

The Palestinian people waving their national flags.

Paris, MINA – European leaders on Thursday expressed strong support for French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France will formally recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September.

According to Anadolu Agency, the decision is seen as a crucial step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris welcomed the move, calling it “an important contribution towards implementing the two-state solution, which offers the only lasting basis for peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also voiced strong approval, saying: “I welcome that France joins Spain and other European countries in recognizing the State of Palestine.” He emphasized the need to act quickly, warning, “Together, we must protect what Netanyahu is trying to destroy. The two-state solution is the only solution.”

Scottish First Minister John Swinney urged the UK to follow France’s example, stating, “The U.K. should follow the example of France tonight and recognise the State of Palestine. This is essential for peace.” He also stressed the immediate need for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance, saying, “The ceasefire and humanitarian aid must start now.”

President Macron earlier stated that his country’s recognition of Palestine aligns with France’s historic commitment to a just and durable peace in the region. “The urgent priority today is for the war in Gaza to end and for the civilian population to be rescued,” he said, calling for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and large-scale humanitarian support.

Macron also highlighted the need to “demilitarize Hamas, secure and rebuild Gaza,” and to “build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability, and enable it by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East.”

France’s decision follows months of escalating violence in Gaza. Since October 2023, more than 59,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children have been killed by Israeli forces. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed its healthcare system, and left the majority of the population in severe food insecurity. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

