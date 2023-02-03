European Diplomats: It is Time to End the 17-year-long Israeli Blockade

Gaza, MINA – On their first visit to Gaza in 2023, European diplomats today, Friday called on Israel to end its 17-year-long blockade of the Gaza Strip.

During the visit, 15 European Union Heads of Mission met Palestinian Authority officials; inaugurated infrastructure projects; visited Jabalia Preparatory Girls School where they were briefed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and visited Egyptian-funded reconstruction projects and a Turkish hospital treating cancer patients.

“Gaza remains a priority for the EU and its Member States. The humanitarian situation is of great concern. It is high time to end the closure of the Strip, achieve Palestinian reconciliation, and renewal of democratic legitimacy. The EU stands ready to support these critical processes,” said the EU Missions in a tweet as quoted by Wafa.

Israel imposed a land, sea, and air blockade on the Gaza Strip, where over two million people live in dire conditions and over-crowded conditions and have lived through four devastating Israeli wars since 2006. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)