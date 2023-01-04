EU Reminds the Importance of Maintaining Status Quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The European Union reminds of the importance of maintaining the status quo of holy places in the occupied city of East Jerusalem.

This press statement was issued by the European Union Representative Office in Jerusalem following the Israeli Right-wing Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This was quoted from Wafa on Wednesday.

“We remind ourselves of the importance of maintaining the status quo of holy places, and are concerned about any actions against it,” the statement said.

“There is a risk of escalating tensions in Jerusalem and in the occupied Palestinian territories,” he added.

“The past few weeks have seen a dangerous escalation of tensions and casualties. It is important to mitigate and avoid any actions and provocations that fuel these tensions.” he continued.

The EU calls on all actors on the ground and in the wider region to show calm and restraint to prevent any escalation, while stressing that its position on Jerusalem remains unchanged.

“The aspirations of both sides must be fulfilled and the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of the two countries needs to be finalized,” he said.

Minister of National Security Israel Ben-Gvir, who adheres to the right wing, broke into the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday morning, which was seen as a step that sparked tensions.

When former Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon made a similar trip to the site in 2000, it sparked the uprising of the Second Palestinian Intifada.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque complex houses the Dome of the Rock Mosque and Al-Aqsa Mosque and is considered the third holiest site in Islam. Al-Aqsa is located in East Jerusalem, part of the internationally recognized Palestinian territories which have been occupied by the Israeli military since 1967. (T/RE1)

