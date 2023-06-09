EU Delegation Pays Visit to Palestinian Family Facing Imminent Threat of Forced Expulsion in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – A European diplomatic delegation Thursday paid a solidarity visit to a Palestinian family facing the imminent threat of forced expulsion in the Old City of Jerusalem, Wafa reported.

The delegation of European diplomats visited the Ghaith-Sub Laban family, whose house is located just a few dozen meters away from Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Muslim Quarter of Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

The family will be forcibly dispossessed and removed from their house where they have lived for decades by 11 June.

“This takes place in a context, where an estimated 150 Palestinian families in East Jerusalem are at risk of forced eviction & displacement by Israeli authorities,” the EU Delegation to the Palestinians tweeted.

The Delegation recalled the EU’s “opposition to Israel’s settlement policy & actions taken in this context, including evictions.”

Palestinians have maintained that the Israeli occupation authorities’ decision to “evict” the families from their houses in favor of the settler groups is politically-motivated and comes as part of Israel’s efforts to ethnically cleanse Jerusalemite Palestinians.

Since the occupation of Jerusalem by Israel in June 1967, Israeli settler colonial organizations, including Elad and Ateret Cohanim, have claimed ownership of Palestinian property in Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)