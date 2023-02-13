EU Condemns Violent of Israeli Settlers Killing Palestinians

Brussels, MINA – The European Union firmly condemns Israeli settler violence and expresses concern over the increasing number of settler attacks. This was quoted from Wafa on Monday.

“Sad by another victim of settler violence: Mithqal Rayyan who was killed on Saturday in Qarawat Bani Hassan village. The EU categorically condemns settler violence and is concerned about the increasing number of settler attacks,” the EU said in a tweet.

“This kind of senseless violence will fuel an already tense situation and it must stop. A swift and transparent investigation is needed and the perpetrators must be brought to justice,” added the EU.

Rayyan was shot dead yesterday by Israeli settlers in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, in the occupied West Bank province of Salfit. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)