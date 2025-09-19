Escaping Gaza Costs Families Over $3,000 Amid Israeli Strikes: UNRWA

Gaza, MINA – The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said Friday that families fleeing Gaza City under Israeli bombardment now face costs exceeding $3,000, as shortages and restrictions deepen the humanitarian crisis.

In a statement on social media platform X, UNRWA reported that a single family needs around $3,180 to secure shelter: $1,000 for a taxi, $2,000 for a family tent, and $180 for land space. The agency highlighted that fuel scarcity, a nearly seven-month ban on shelter supplies, and overcrowded temporary spaces have left displaced civilians with few options.

UNRWA urged the international community to step in with urgent aid, warning that household incomes in Gaza have collapsed after nearly two years of war.

Since October 2023, Israel’s aggression on Gaza has killed more than 65,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Famine has also taken the lives of at least 440 people, including 147 children, while hundreds of thousands remain displaced. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)