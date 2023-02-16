Erick Thohir Elected as Chairman of Indonesian Football Association

Jakarta, MINA – Erick Thohir officially became the elected Chairman of Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) for the 2023-2027 period.

As quoted from CNN Indonesia, Erick Thohir became Chairman of PSSI after getting 64 votes in the PSSI Extraordinary Congress (KLB) at the Shangri La Hotel on Thursday.

Erick Thohir beat three other competitors in the hunt for the number one seat at PSSI. He got 64 votes, while La Nyalla Mattalitti got 22 votes.

The PSSI Extraordinary Congress at the Shangri La Hotel elects the general chairman, deputy chairman, and members of the executive committee (exco) for the 2023-2027 period by voters on Thursday.

The PSSI vote owners totaled 86 which is 86 votes plus one additional federation. The 86 votes consisted of 18 League 1 clubs, 16 League 2 clubs, 16 League 3 clubs, 34 provincial associations (asprov), two associations and an Indonesian futsal federation.

The voting owner is determined based on competition participants for Leagues 1, 2 and 3. However, not all League 2 and League 3 clubs have the rights to the PSSI KLB later.

All or 18 League 1 clubs will automatically qualify, while from League 2 and League 3 only 16 or are selected based on the position of the previous season’s competition.

Erick received the most votes from the voters in the PSSI KLB and was automatically declared elected as PSSI Chairperson for the 2023-2027 period. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)