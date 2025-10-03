SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and U.S. President Donald Trump (left). (Photo: Wiki)

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his US counterpart Donald Trump in a phone call on Friday that Israel must halt its attacks on Gaza for Trump’s peace plan to succeed.

“Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye has intensified its diplomatic efforts for peace, that Türkiye will continue to support Trump’s vision for global peace, and that ending Israel’s attacks is essential for the success of initiatives aimed at achieving peace in the region,” the statement said, Anadolu reported.

Türkiye, which has described Israel’s attacks on Gaza as genocide, has suspended all trade with Israel and voiced its support for Trump’s latest plan to end the war in Gaza.

Erdogan and Trump met at the White House last month for the first time in six years, in a meeting the Turkish leader said helped the NATO allies make “meaningful progress” on various issues.

Also Read: Over 331 Global Sumud Flotilla Volunteers Still Imprisoned by Israel

According to a presidential statement, the two also discussed bilateral relations in the call requested by the US side, with Erdogan stressing the importance of taking steps to enhance cooperation, particularly in the defense industry.

The two leaders also addressed the situation in Gaza, with Erdogan telling Trump that Türkiye was working hard to achieve regional peace and welcomed initiatives aimed at that goal.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas ‘Ready for a Lasting Peace,’ Trump Urges Israel to Stop Bombing Gaza

TagErdogan to Trump Israel Must Halt Attacks Peace Plan to Succeed

