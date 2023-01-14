Erdogan Condemns Taliban’s Ban on Women’s Education

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized the Taliban’s order to ban universities and basic education for Afghan women and called it an “un-Islamic” policy.

“It is inhumane and un-Islamic,” Erdogan said during a speech at an international conference in Ankara, as quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Saturday.

“There is no such thing in our religion. No one should define such a prohibition on the basis of Islam. Islam does not accept such a thing. Instead, we are members of a religion that says ‘seek knowledge from the cradle to the end’,” he added.

Turkiye hosted an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which called on the Afghan interim government to review the ban on women’s education and work in educational and non-governmental organizations.

In the meeting, the OIC decided to send a religious delegation to emphasize that women’s and girls’ access to all levels of education is a basic human right. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)