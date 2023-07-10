Erdoğan Calls for Unity to Overcome Islamophobia in Western Countries

Ankara, MINA – President Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the need for collective action to tackle rising Islamophobia and xenophobia in Western countries, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The heinous attack on our holy book, the Qur’ran, in Sweden on the first day of Eid al-Adha reveals the frightening dimensions of Islamophobia,” he said in a video sent to the Association of North American Physicians of Pakistan’s 46th Annual Convention Gala Dinner ( APPNA) as quoted from the Middle East Monitor on Monday.

Erdoğan emphasized the responsibility of all Muslims to prevent the recurrence of such acts.

“All of us, all Muslims, have a huge responsibility to ensure that such acts, which we reacted very strongly to in Turkiye, are not repeated. If we act as one heart and one wrist, no one in the world will dare to attack. the sanctity of Muslims,” ​​he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)