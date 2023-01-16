End Duty in Indonesia, Saudi Ambassador Says Goodbye to Minister of Religion

Jakarta, MINA – Ending the tenure of the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Indonesia, Syekh Essam bin Abed Al-Taqafi, said goodbye to the Indonesian Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas in Jakarta on Monday.

The official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Religion stated that Ambassador Sheikh Essam bin Abed Al-Taqafi would be replaced by Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Amudi.

Accompanying the Minister of Religion, Director General of Hajj and Umrah Management (PHU) Hilman Latif, Special Staff for the Minister of Religion Ishfah Abidal Aziz and Habib Ali Bin Hasan Al Bahar.

“Tomorrow I will return to Saudi Arabia after four years carrying out my duties here. All of these will become fond memories. I got all the good treatment while in Indonesia,” said Sheikh Essam bin Abed Al-Taqafi.

“I have conveyed to the ambassador who will come in detail regarding the urgency of cooperation between the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia and the embassy, ​​because more than 40% of the work of the Saudi Embassy in Indonesia is related to the Ministry of Religion,” he said.

“I also convey to my successor Ambassador, to respond quickly to the government and all relevant parties in Saudi Arabia to pay special attention to ensure the convenience provided for Indonesian pilgrims as the largest Muslim country,” he continued.

Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas admitted that Sheikh Essam bin Abed Al-Taqafi had helped Indonesia a lot in carrying out the 2022 Hajj.

“I am grateful to have known the Ambassador. I really felt last year’s Hajj service, the Ambassador really helped us. Yesterday’s Indonesian haj trip was extraordinary, we were assisted with communication quickly and assisted if there were difficulties,” said the Minister of Religion. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)