Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

EMT Muhammadiyah Becomes First Indonesian Emergency Medical Team Verified by WHO

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

EMT Muhammadiyah verified by WHO (Photo: Muhammadiyah)

Jakarta, MINA Emergency Medical Team‑Muhammadiyah (EMT Muhammadiyah) has been officially verified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an international-standard emergency medical team, making it the first such group from Indonesia to receive this recognition.

The verification, which follows a process initiating in 2017, involved comprehensive upgrades in capacity, training and application of WHO’s operational standards. The formal confirmation came after a pre-verification phase held on July 9-10 2025 in Yogyakarta, with technical support from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and International Search and Rescue (ISAR) Germany.

The status was granted following an official hand-over of a “Confirmation Letter, EMT Global Classification” by WHO’s EMT Secretariat, to EMT Muhammadiyah, in Yogyakarta.

According to the organisation’s leadership, the milestone delivers on their 2022-2027 strategic vision to globalise their humanitarian and health-service mission.

Also Read: Thousands of Containers of Indonesian Shrimp Finally Allowed to Enter the United States

With this verification, EMT Muhammadiyah is now eligible for deployment in both national and international humanitarian missions, particularly in disaster response and health crises.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Light Rain Expected to Fall Over Most Parts of Jakarta This Monday

