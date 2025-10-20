EMT Muhammadiyah Becomes First Indonesian Emergency Medical Team Verified by WHO

Jakarta, MINA — Emergency Medical Team‑Muhammadiyah (EMT Muhammadiyah) has been officially verified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an international-standard emergency medical team, making it the first such group from Indonesia to receive this recognition.

The verification, which follows a process initiating in 2017, involved comprehensive upgrades in capacity, training and application of WHO’s operational standards. The formal confirmation came after a pre-verification phase held on July 9-10 2025 in Yogyakarta, with technical support from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and International Search and Rescue (ISAR) Germany.

The status was granted following an official hand-over of a “Confirmation Letter, EMT Global Classification” by WHO’s EMT Secretariat, to EMT Muhammadiyah, in Yogyakarta.

According to the organisation’s leadership, the milestone delivers on their 2022-2027 strategic vision to globalise their humanitarian and health-service mission.

With this verification, EMT Muhammadiyah is now eligible for deployment in both national and international humanitarian missions, particularly in disaster response and health crises.[]

