Empowering Livestock Farmers: Dompet Dhuafa Expands Qurban Program in Lampung

Lampung, MINA – Dompet Dhuafa (DD) is expanding its 2025 Qurban distribution program by establishing three key livestock partnerships in Lampung. These partnerships will act as central hubs for distributing sheep to underserved regions across the province.

“We now have three core partner farms serving as distribution centers for the THK (Tebar Hewan Kurban) program,” said Nandrianto Suparno, Head of DD Lampung, during an official statement at DD Farm in Gading Rejo on Thursday.

This year, DD Farm has readied 320 sheep for delivery to remote areas including East Lampung, Tanggamus, North Lampung, Pesawaran, Pringsewu, and Bandar Lampung. The focus on sheep, according to DD, is due to their affordability and efficient fattening process.

Among the success stories is Yuliani, a 54-year-old former migrant worker who became a thriving livestock farmer through DD’s mentorship. Starting with 70 sheep, she now manages 145 and uses the income to support her children’s university education.

Also Read: Juleha North Lampung Promotes Halal Meat Awareness Ahead of Eid al-Adha

“Thanks to Dompet Dhuafa, I’ve not only grown my farm but also funded my children’s studies,” she said.

Her farm operates with a simple but effective model. With capacity for 70 sheep per cycle, she earns approximately IDR 400,000 in net profit per sheep. Sales are largely supported by Dompet Dhuafa, with added reach through social media managed by her children.

Dompet Dhuafa offers sheep in three categories based on weight: standard (23–25 kg), medium (26–28 kg), and premium (29–33 kg). These classifications ensure flexibility for donors while maintaining quality livestock for Qurban.

Yuliani’s journey is a reflection of how sustainable development programs can turn lives around. With training, access, and support, farmers like her are not only feeding families but also shaping a more resilient rural economy.[]

Also Read: Indonesian Parliament Hosts National Forum to Coordinate Support for Palestine

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)