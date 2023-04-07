Electric Bus Service between Madinah Airport and Prophet’s Mosque Launched

The service has high operational efficiency which enables it to travel a distance of 250 kilometers on a single charge via a dedicated track that connects the two sites. The track is 38 kilometers long.

According to Arab News, the new service is scheduled to provide more than 16 trips daily over 18 hours and features an advanced air conditioning system, display screens showing journey details, and seats allocated for people with special needs.

The electric service is expected to join the Madinah Buses fleet, supervised by Al-Madinah Region Development Authority, and will enhance the service received by residents and visitors of Madinah. It will also reduce pollution.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)