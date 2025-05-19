SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Elderly Indonesian Hajj Pilgrim Passes Away in Makkah

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Hajj Pilgrims from Indonesia

Makkah, MINA – An Indonesian Hajj pilgrim, Sugito Adi Harjo (84), from OKU Timur, South Sumatra, passed away in Makkah on Saturday due to illness.

The information was confirmed by officials from Indonesia’s Hajj delegation. Sugito was part of the first group of pilgrims from his region and classified as a high-risk elderly pilgrim.

“Despite prompt medical attention and standard emergency procedures, he could not be saved,” said Hajj official Husni.

His funeral prayer was held at Masjid al-Haram, and he was laid to rest at Al-Sharaya Cemetery by local authorities.

This year, the Indonesian government has placed special emphasis on supporting elderly and vulnerable pilgrims with enhanced medical care and monitoring. Families are encouraged to continue praying for the well-being of all pilgrims.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

