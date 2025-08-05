SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Eight More Palestinians Die from Starvation in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

8 Views

Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Medical sources in the Gaza Strip confirmed on Tuesday that eight more Palestinians have died in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition/">acute malnutrition, amid the ongoing Israeli blockade and humanitarian catastrophe.

According to Wafa, the victims include one child and seven adults, raising the total number of deaths related to starvation to 188, of whom 94 were children.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate rapidly, as food, water, and essential medical supplies remain out of reach for much of the population. Israel’s siege, compounded by the closure of all Gaza crossings since March 2, 2025, has effectively blocked most aid from entering the enclave, accelerating the spread of famine.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) recently reported that malnutrition among children under five has doubled between March and June due to the blockade. Similarly, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that nearly 20% of children under five in Gaza City are now suffering from malnutrition/">acute malnutrition, an alarming indicator of the worsening health crisis.

Also Read: Netanyahu Rejected Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal, Secret Protocols Reveal

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military aggression in Gaza has resulted in more than 209,000 dead and wounded, the majority being women and children. In addition, over 11,000 people remain missing, many believed to be trapped under rubble. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Urgent Medical Following Spike in Child Paralysis Cases in Gaza

