Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Egypt’s Al-Azhar Sends Preaching Delegation to Indonesia During Ramadan

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, with MHM Al-Azhar (Photo: Humas Kemenag)

Jakarta, MINA – Six delegates from the Majelis Hukama Muslimin (MHM) of Al-Azhar Egypt will conduct Islamic preaching activities in seven provinces across Indonesia during Ramadan 1446 H. 

The delegates will lead religious lectures, Quranic and classical Islamic text workshops, Quran recitation sessions, grant certifications for Islamic books, and lead Tarawih prayers in various regions, including Jakarta, Central Java, Yogyakarta, South Sulawesi, Riau, North Sumatra, and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). 

Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, welcomed the initiative and invited the delegates to lead religious lectures at Istiqlal Mosque. The collaboration between MHM, the Directorate General of Islamic Community Guidance at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and the Mosque Welfare Agency (BKM) is expected to enhance Islamic outreach in Indonesia. 

The delegates’ members include: Adel Mahmoud Mohamed Ali, Ahmed Attia Attia Ibrahim Gadalla, Sara Atta Ameen Mohammed, Mohamed Mahmoud Salama Mohamed, Emad Abdelnaby Mahmoud Abdelnaby, Hamdy Fetyan Ahmad Elsyeikh Aly.

Also Read: Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

Speaking on behalf of MHM, M. Zainul Majdi stated that Indonesia is a priority country for MHM’s Ramadan preaching program. In addition to preaching activities, the delegates will also study religious practices in Indonesia to gain insights that can inspire similar efforts in their home countries. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Aceh MPU Prohibits Iftar Gatherings Involving Ikhtilat

