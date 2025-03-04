Egypt’s Al-Azhar Sends Preaching Delegation to Indonesia During Ramadan

Jakarta, MINA – Six delegates from the Majelis Hukama Muslimin (MHM) of Al-Azhar Egypt will conduct Islamic preaching activities in seven provinces across Indonesia during Ramadan 1446 H.

The delegates will lead religious lectures, Quranic and classical Islamic text workshops, Quran recitation sessions, grant certifications for Islamic books, and lead Tarawih prayers in various regions, including Jakarta, Central Java, Yogyakarta, South Sulawesi, Riau, North Sumatra, and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).

Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, welcomed the initiative and invited the delegates to lead religious lectures at Istiqlal Mosque. The collaboration between MHM, the Directorate General of Islamic Community Guidance at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and the Mosque Welfare Agency (BKM) is expected to enhance Islamic outreach in Indonesia.

The delegates’ members include: Adel Mahmoud Mohamed Ali, Ahmed Attia Attia Ibrahim Gadalla, Sara Atta Ameen Mohammed, Mohamed Mahmoud Salama Mohamed, Emad Abdelnaby Mahmoud Abdelnaby, Hamdy Fetyan Ahmad Elsyeikh Aly.

Speaking on behalf of MHM, M. Zainul Majdi stated that Indonesia is a priority country for MHM’s Ramadan preaching program. In addition to preaching activities, the delegates will also study religious practices in Indonesia to gain insights that can inspire similar efforts in their home countries. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

