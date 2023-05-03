Egyptian Company Imports 120 Tons of Elephant Ginger from Indonesia

Indonesian Ambassador to Egypt Lutfi Rauf witnessed the signing of a contract for trade transactions for elephant ginger products between an Indonesian company and an Egyptian company. (Photo: Indonesian Embassy in Cairo)

Cairo, MINA – An Egyptian company, El Khalada Misr Industry Egypt Company, agreed to import 120 tons of Elephant Ginger from an Indonesian company, CV Al Malaibari.

Indonesian Ambassador Lutfi Rauf accompanied by Trade Attache and Economic Secretary II of the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo witnessed the signing of the trade transaction contract for elephant ginger products.

“In this trade contract, it is hoped that the spirit of totality will build commitment, mutual benefits, exporters are responsible for providing products and importers secure payments so that there is a continuity of product orders from Indonesia,” said Lutfi in a press statement received by MINA on Wednesday.

The Indonesian Ambassador continued, the potential for Indonesia and Egypt is very large, Egypt with a population of 110 million people and Indonesia reaching 270 million people is a big market so businesses and business and investment opportunities need to be maximized.

Trade Attaché of the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo, M. Syahran Bhakti S. added, in doing business with Egypt, attention should be paid to the payment system offered, whether to use Letters of Credit (L/C) or Cash back Documents (CAD) so that transactions do not experience obstacles.

Muhammad Rifki as Representative of Al Mailabari whose address is Jl Raya Beber No. 80 Cirebon, West Java revealed that they are currently ready to meet the demand for elephant ginger from an Egyptian buyer of 120 tons for 10 20-foot containers for the next three months for USD 156,000. Previously, Rifki added, his party had exported nutmeg products to the Egyptian market.

El Sayed El Sayed Fahem as the buyer stated that he was ready to cooperate with Indonesia and currently besides Ginger Elephant, he will explore importing pineapple and other tropical fruit products from Indonesia.

According to a report by the Egyptian Bureau of Statistics (CAPMAS), Egypt’s total ginger imports from the world in 2022 will reach USD 4.5 million with ginger supplying countries including India, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)