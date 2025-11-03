Egypt Urges Israel to Withdraw from Five Occupied Outposts in Southern Lebanon

Cairo, MINA – Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Sunday urged Israel to withdraw from five occupied border outposts in southern Lebanon.

“We support Lebanon’s efforts to defend its sovereignty,” Madbouly stated during a joint press conference in Cairo with his Lebanese counterpart, Nawaf Salam, Anadolu reported.

“We strongly condemn Israeli attacks and violations in southern Lebanon,” Madbouly said, while urging Israel to withdraw from the Lebanese outposts it occupies in the south.

Israel has occupied five hills in southern Lebanon since its last war in the country, which occurred between October 2023 and November 2024.

Regarding Egyptian-Lebanese relations, Madbouly mentioned that several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) had been signed between Cairo and Beirut in various sectors.

He noted that both sides agreed to immediately follow up on the implementation of the signed agreements, particularly those related to economic cooperation.

Lebanon, he added, is suffering from severe economic difficulties, exacerbated by the consequences of the recent Israeli war.

Madbouly stated that trade between Egypt and Lebanon reached about $1 billion in 2024 and expressed his confidence that this figure could easily be doubled.

He emphasized Egypt’s commitment to supporting Lebanon’s reconstruction efforts, adding that Egyptian companies are fully prepared to participate and assist.

The Egyptian Prime Minister announced his plan to visit Beirut in December to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.

The Lebanese Prime Minister, on the other hand, welcomed Madbouly’s upcoming visit. Salam’s current visit to Cairo included the 10th session of the Egyptian-Lebanese Joint High Committee.

He said the session was “not just a protocol meeting, but part of a major cooperation path between the two countries,” covering sectors such as energy, water, scientific research, health, agriculture, environment, technology, transport, and development, with several MoUs signed.

Salam arrived in Cairo on Saturday evening, attended the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum, and led the Lebanese delegation to the joint committee meeting.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Salam also met with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss steps to enhance bilateral cooperation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

