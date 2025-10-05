SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Egypt to Host Gaza Ceasefire and Prisoner Exchange Talks in Sharm el-Sheikh

Editor : Widi - 19 minutes ago

19 minutes ago

2 Views

Mass border rallies are planned to protest the decade-long Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza Strip and the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Cairo, MINA – Egypt is set to host delegations from Hamas and Israel on Monday in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s proposed plan for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday.

According to Al Jazeera, a diplomatic source in Cairo said that technical discussions on the first phase of the plan will begin Monday, with participation from Egyptian, Qatari, and US representatives.

The source confirmed that the Hamas delegation will depart from Doha on Sunday evening for Cairo, while the Qatari delegation is expected to arrive Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Trump has dispatched his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, along with his special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, to Cairo to lead the US mediation efforts. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed that an Israeli delegation will travel to Egypt to finalize technical arrangements.

Also Read: Aid Flotilla Activists Detail Harassment, Abuse, and Racism in Israeli Detention

Diplomatic sources quoted by The Wall Street Journal said the Sharm el-Sheikh talks aim to finalize a 20-point agreement proposed by Trump to end the ongoing war in Gaza. Both Hamas and Israel have expressed conditional support for the proposal.

Under the plan, a ceasefire and the release of Israeli captives are expected to take place within 72 hours after implementation begins. The agreement also includes provisions for intra-Palestinian consultations before further steps are taken. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Flotilla Activist Denounces Israel’s Mistreatment

TagBenjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump egypt Gaza Ceasefire Hamas Israel Jared Kushner Middle East peace talks Prisoner Exchange Qatar Sharm El-Sheikh Steve Witkoff US mediation

