SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Egypt Rejects “Greater Israel” Vision as Foreign Minister Visits Gaza Border

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

3 Views

Cairo, MINA – Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty forcefully rejected Israel’s expansionist ambitions during a visit to the Rafah border crossing with Gaza on Monday, where he condemned what he described as attempts to displace Palestinians from the besieged territory, Anadolu Agency reported.

Standing alongside Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Abdelatty dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent embrace of the “Greater Israel” concept, a controversial vision that seeks to incorporate Palestinian territories and neighboring regions into an expanded Israeli state.

“We reject any Palestinian displacement from Gaza,” the Egyptian diplomat stated firmly.

The visit came as Abdelatty revealed ongoing mediation efforts with Qatar to broker a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal based on a 60-day truce proposal by US envoy Steve Witkoff. He emphasized Egypt’s readiness to “flood Gaza with humanitarian aid” once Israel lifts its restrictions on aid deliveries.

Also Read: Sumud Nusantara Finale for Gaza to Draw Over 100,000 in Kuala Lumpur on August 24

Netanyahu had recently described his commitment to the “Greater Israel” ideal as a “historic and spiritual mission,” invoking biblical claims to territories including the West Bank, Gaza, Syria’s Golan Heights, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and parts of Jordan.

Abdelatty confirmed Egypt’s participation in an upcoming emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah to address the Gaza crisis, where over 61,900 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Danish PM: Netanyahu Responsible for Gaza Crisis

Tagceasefire negotiations Egypt diplomacy Gaza crisis Greater Israel humanitarian aid blockade Netanyahu controversy OIC meeting Palestinian displacement war crimes allegations

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Egypt Rejects “Greater Israel” Vision as Foreign Minister Visits Gaza Border

  • 5 hours ago
Europe

Danish PM: Netanyahu Responsible for Gaza Crisis

  • 13 hours ago
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Palestine

Gaza Civil Defense Demands 1,000 Aid Trucks Daily

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 10:22 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Pilots Protest Gaza Reoccupation Plan, Citing Hostage Safety Concerns

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 16:51 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 08:47 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Aims for Two Million Marriage Registrations in 2025

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 19:55 WIB
Indonesia

National Library: Indonesians Read Just Six Books Per Year

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 21:27 WIB
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

First Round of Putin-Trump Talks on Ukraine Settlement Concludes in Alaska

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Asia

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 20:34 WIB
International

Saudi Arabia Condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan as Violation of International Law

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 11:50 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Healthcare System Collapsing Under Israeli Military Aggression

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 07:23 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us