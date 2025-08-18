Egypt Rejects “Greater Israel” Vision as Foreign Minister Visits Gaza Border

Cairo, MINA – Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty forcefully rejected Israel’s expansionist ambitions during a visit to the Rafah border crossing with Gaza on Monday, where he condemned what he described as attempts to displace Palestinians from the besieged territory, Anadolu Agency reported.

Standing alongside Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Abdelatty dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent embrace of the “Greater Israel” concept, a controversial vision that seeks to incorporate Palestinian territories and neighboring regions into an expanded Israeli state.

“We reject any Palestinian displacement from Gaza,” the Egyptian diplomat stated firmly.

The visit came as Abdelatty revealed ongoing mediation efforts with Qatar to broker a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal based on a 60-day truce proposal by US envoy Steve Witkoff. He emphasized Egypt’s readiness to “flood Gaza with humanitarian aid” once Israel lifts its restrictions on aid deliveries.

Netanyahu had recently described his commitment to the “Greater Israel” ideal as a “historic and spiritual mission,” invoking biblical claims to territories including the West Bank, Gaza, Syria’s Golan Heights, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and parts of Jordan.

Abdelatty confirmed Egypt’s participation in an upcoming emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah to address the Gaza crisis, where over 61,900 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. []

